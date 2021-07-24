Tyman (LON:TYMN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 443.50 ($5.79). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 437.50 ($5.72), with a volume of 217,724 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYMN. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Tyman in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Tyman alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31. The stock has a market cap of £851.69 million and a P/E ratio of 22.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,437.85.

In other Tyman news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total value of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

About Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.