U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to post $328.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340.76 million and the lowest is $316.70 million. U.S. Concrete reported sales of $322.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CJS Securities downgraded U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $139,898. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 623.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.23. 348,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

