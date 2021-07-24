UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 17,900 Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 733,695 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 716,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 423,759 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 363,459 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 297,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,587,077.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $51,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,218.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,549 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -7.04.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

