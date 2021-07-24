UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Insteel Industries worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.75. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $41.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $202,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.