UBS Group AG Buys 1,159 Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kenon were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter worth about $5,189,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kenon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Kenon by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of KEN stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39.
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.
