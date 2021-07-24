UBS Group AG Buys 1,159 Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kenon were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter worth about $5,189,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kenon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Kenon by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEN stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

