UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,550 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

FRGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $370.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.05 and a beta of 2.21.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.