UBS Group AG Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $18,749,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after buying an additional 129,510 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 220,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 310,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KALU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $48,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $332,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,238 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $114.88 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $141.07. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.34.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

