UBS Group AG Makes New $177,000 Investment in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTAQ. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

VTAQ opened at $9.94 on Friday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

