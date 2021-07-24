UBS Group AG Purchases 2,762 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 495.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,972,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

