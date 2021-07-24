UBS Group AG Takes Position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

OTCMKTS:COLIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Colicity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.