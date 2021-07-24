UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 19.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $654.00 million, a P/E ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. Analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

