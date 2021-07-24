UBS Group Increases The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $62.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

