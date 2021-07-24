UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given a $15.89 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.70.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in UBS Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.