UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.84 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised UCB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.84.

Shares of UCBJY opened at $53.02 on Friday. UCB has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.4382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

