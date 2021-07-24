Unibright Reaches Market Cap of $183.26 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. Unibright has a market capitalization of $183.26 million and $1.74 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00858542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

