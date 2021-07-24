Unifty (NIF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,775.00

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. Unifty has a market cap of $22.56 million and $56,775.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be bought for $21.55 or 0.00063644 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00102816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00139389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,776.31 or 0.99729394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.06 or 0.00894834 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,858 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.