Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 274.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $152.67 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

