Upfiring Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,671.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 107.1% higher against the US dollar. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $1,671.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.00244203 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001299 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.27 or 0.00871986 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

