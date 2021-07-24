Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,174.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $693.74 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $696.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

