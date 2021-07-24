Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.46 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MSCI were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. FIL Ltd lifted its position in MSCI by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,220,000 after purchasing an additional 82,217 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

MSCI stock opened at $578.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $509.54. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $580.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.