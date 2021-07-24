Utah Retirement Systems Has $7.08 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

APTV stock opened at $157.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.43.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

