Utah Retirement Systems Has $7.59 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,091,000 after acquiring an additional 57,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,652,000 after buying an additional 229,868 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.14.

Shares of TT stock opened at $201.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $102.26 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.48.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

