Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $5,998,071.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,874 shares of company stock worth $9,939,953. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $147.87 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

