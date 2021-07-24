Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Roku were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 347.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300,671 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Roku by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 159.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Roku by 10.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Roku by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $473.65 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 546.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,775 shares of company stock worth $131,243,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie increased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.80.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

