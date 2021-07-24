Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,700 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,556,000 after buying an additional 33,546 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $227.25 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

