Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vaccinex during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

