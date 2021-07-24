Valor Token (VALOR) Price Tops $0.29

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Valor Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $34,228.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.72 or 0.00852368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

Valor Token is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

