VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMPT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 61,559 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 153,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter.

XMPT opened at $29.98 on Friday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80.

