Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,855,000 after buying an additional 17,060,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after buying an additional 137,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,899,000 after buying an additional 105,312 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 623,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,055,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,052,000 after buying an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.93. The stock had a trading volume of 147,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,173. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.05 and a 12-month high of $139.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

