Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $56,000.

VMBS stock remained flat at $$53.51 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

