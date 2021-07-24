Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

BND stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

