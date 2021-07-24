Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by JD Financial Services Inc.

JD Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. JD Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $86.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

