Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $24.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several brokerages have commented on VECO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after acquiring an additional 434,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after acquiring an additional 338,228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,019,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.27.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

