venBio Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,303,310 Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,447,000. Pharvaris accounts for 6.1% of venBio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. venBio Partners LLC owned approximately 7.23% of Pharvaris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $389,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.31. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). Research analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharvaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pharvaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

