Veoneer Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 13,744 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 15,171% compared to the average volume of 90 put options.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $31.36.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veoneer by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 158,880 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter worth about $46,932,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,744,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veoneer by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after buying an additional 63,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

