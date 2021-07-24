Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VCYT. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.90.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

