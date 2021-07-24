Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $209.00 at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.03. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

