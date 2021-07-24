Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,472 ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 17,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

CCXI opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.76. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

