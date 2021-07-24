Verition Fund Management LLC Has $751,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $124.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

