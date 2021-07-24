Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $763,000 in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Camping World by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

