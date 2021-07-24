Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $772,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. raised their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $262.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

