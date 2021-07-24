Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 33.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 516,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after buying an additional 130,498 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 348.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 80,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 62,394 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. QVT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,310,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

