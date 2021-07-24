Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 288,042 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,042 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in KeyCorp by 184.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 749,850 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

