Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. Verizon Communications also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $231.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

