Victoria (LON:VCP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,175

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VCP. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Victoria alerts:

Shares of VCP stock opened at GBX 1,095 ($14.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,061.62. Victoria has a 12-month low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,205 ($15.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.