VINchain Price Tops $0.0042 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. VINchain has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $201,135.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VINchain has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00048552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.37 or 0.00834827 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

