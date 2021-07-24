Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of VIPS opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,963,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,406,000 after purchasing an additional 188,197 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

