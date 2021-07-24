Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 671 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.72. 1,747,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,744. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.14.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

