Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

BND stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,887,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,868. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

