Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of International Paper by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 602,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after buying an additional 261,352 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of International Paper by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

